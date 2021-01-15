Minister Noorul Haq Qadri stresses interfaith harmony for prosperity of country

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Friday stressed the need for unity and religious harmony for progress and prosperity of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Friday stressed the need for unity and religious harmony for progress and prosperity of the country.

Addressing the 17th Ittehad-e-Ummat Conference organized at the Badshahi Masjid here, he said that Ulema had always played a vital role for developing good relationships with different religions and faiths, adding that it was the need of the hour to promote cooperation among various religions.

He said the government was working on collecting data of religious scholars and speakers across the country so that their stipend could be introduced.

The minister said: "It is a great blessing of Allah, The Almighty, to understand the true spirit of islam and Ulema are a major medium of this understanding." He urged Ulema to spread the message of harmony through their speeches in the country.

Other speakers also spoke for the inter-faith harmony according to the golden teachingsof Islam.