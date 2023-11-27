Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi vows to continue improving quality of education, reduces number of out of school children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on Monday said that his top priority has been improving the quality of education and reducing the out-of-school children.

He was attending the closing ceremony of the National Reading Conference, Book Fair & Pakistan Learning Festival, Islamabad.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with Idara e Taleem-o-Aghai (ITA) and the National Book Foundation, organised a three-day long ‘Pakistan Learning Festival’ on the theme "Today's Readers, Tomorrow's Learners”. The launching event of the three-day festival was attended by the Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi as the chief guest.

Madad Ali Sindhi while addressing the event said that the only way to progress for Pakistan is through education. He said that Pakistan as a country needs to bring back its focus to education.

Madad said that it is imperative that we work towards promoting the culture of reading in our youth. He said that through such literary festivals, we can encourage the youth to prioritise reading and it can eventually raise a well-read and educated generation that can play a pivotal role in leading Pakistan to prosperity.

He said that there are three streams of education in Pakistan, public, private and the Madrassas that are creating three different classes in the country.

Madad said that after visiting the schools and colleges of Islamabad, he realised that there is a long way to go. He said that the schools and colleges in Islamabad should be an example for the rest of the country.

He said that after taking the office he has met with the Vice Chancellors of numerous universities across all the provinces in order to develop a uniform plan to address the prevailing issues of our public education sector.

Madad said that on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, it is important to reiterate our commitment to stop all types of violence against women and provide them with equal opportunities so that they can achieve their full potential.

He said that it is a shame that even today young girls are forced to work instead of going to school. He said that it is the duty of the government to ensure that all women of our country are provided free education.

Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry said that the focus of this year's event is on children, schools, and families, where leading education providers will deliver short 'Lightning Talks' addressing innovative solutions to specific areas of foundational learning. Particularly on the first day, the renowned educationists will lead insightful discussions on key challenges and advancements in the field of literacy and foundational learning.

These three days are packed with program for kids curated carefully to promote foundational learning and reading habits among kids. The first day i.e., November 25 will be kicked off with the National Reading Conference, “Today’s Readers, Tomorrow’s Learners” for enhancing literacy and reading. The main highlight of the events is the Pitching Sessions in which different leading education providers will deliver short insightful lightning talks, addressing the innovative solutions specifically for foundational learning followed by thought-provoking panel discussions which will be led by renowned educationists on key challenges and advancements in the field of literacy and foundational learning.

The minister was briefed that in order to make this event more interesting and impactful various activities for the children have been organized on different days.

The first day (November 25) activities include an Animated story of the books, Storytelling: Suno Kahani Meri Zubani, Dadi Gulabi Singing & Songwriting, Interactive performances, Creating Desi Characters, and the Art of bookmaking.

Similarly, on the second and third day (November 26 & 27) children along with their families can amuse themselves with the Poems, Screen Plays, Dance and Musical performances and Dramas etc. This comprehensive three-day program would provide a learning platform for the youth of the society.