Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Turkmenistan Participated To The “С5+1” Ministerial Meeting In Tashkent

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:17 PM

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan participated to the “С5+1” ministerial meeting in Tashkent

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov attended the ministerial meeting in “С5+1” format held in Tashkent

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov attended the ministerial meeting in “С5+1” format held in Tashkent. The Secretary of State of the United States of America and the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan took part in the session.

A wide range of issues in political, economic and cultural-scientific spheres was considered during the meeting. In particular, the parties exchanged views on collaboration in the area of border management, trade, energy and transport.

Special attention was paid to the Afghan problematic. In this context, the Turkmen delegation informed about the progress of the construction projects of the TAPI pipeline, power line and fiber-optic communication systems on “Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan” route, the railways from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan.

On the outcomes of the talks, the participants adopted the Joint Statement of the ministerial meeting in “C5+1” format. In the framework of the participation of the Turkmen delegation in Uzbekistan, the meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Secretary of State of the United States of America Michael Pompeo was held, during which a number of current issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as the regional topics of mutual interest were considered.

