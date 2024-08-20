Open Menu

Minister Of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah Announces Establishment Of Autism Therapeutic Clinics In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Minister of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah announces establishment of Autism Therapeutic Clinics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Minister of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Tuesday announced establishment of Pakistan's first Autism Therapeutic Clinics across the province to cater to the mental rehabilitation of the 150,000 children diagnosed with autism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Minister of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Tuesday announced establishment of Pakistan's first Autism Therapeutic Clinics across the province to cater to the mental rehabilitation of the 150,000 children diagnosed with autism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These clinics will operate on a no-profit-no-loss basis, ensuring affordable care for all affected children. The clinics are set to be established in Peshawar, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Mansehra, Swabi, Chitral, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, and Dir, targeting both urban and remote areas of the province.

According to the Autism Society of Pakistan’s 2023 data, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is home to 150,000 children with autism, with no existing government-run facilities for their mental rehabilitation.

A significant number of these children belong to remote areas, where no centers are currently available for their treatment and rehabilitation

Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shae21h emphasized the importance of inclusive development, stating, "Living a normal life is a fundamental right of every child.

Isolating a child from society due to their mental condition or social background is a mark of backwardness. Prioritizing the mental rehabilitation of these children can make them valuable contributors to our development."

In a significant development, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Department of Health and the Autism and Learning Disabilities Organization to establish these clinics.

Under this MoU, the clinics will be set up in district hospitals across ten districts over the next five years. The Department of Health will provide the necessary space and resources for these clinics in the district hospitals. These clinics will be staffed with qualified psychologists who will offer specialized services for the mental rehabilitation of children with autism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Mansehra Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Chitral Dir Haripur Swabi All From

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

7 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

7 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

7 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

7 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

7 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan