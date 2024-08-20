Open Menu

Minister Of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah Reviews Mpox Screening At Bacha Khan International Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 09:18 PM

Minister of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah Tuesday visited Bacha Khan International Airport to oversee the screening process for Mpox (Monkeypox) among arriving passengers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Minister of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah Tuesday visited Bacha Khan International Airport to oversee the screening process for Mpox (Monkeypox) among arriving passengers.

He was accompanied by MNA Arbab Sheer Ali and Director of Public Health, Dr. Irshad Roghani.

During the visit, Dr. Farizuddin, In-charge of Border Health Services at Bacha Khan International Airport, briefed the Minister on the screening procedures in place for passengers arriving on international flights.

Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah personally inspected the screening of passengers and assessed the measures being taken.

Emphasizing the importance of precautionary measures, the Health Minister stated, "It is better to be proactive in preventing the spread of the disease rather than responding to an outbreak.

We are focusing heavily on screening to prevent the potential spread of Mpox. Passengers arriving from border points and airports are urged to cooperate fully with the screening staff. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cannot afford another pandemic like COVID-19."

Minister Shah also shared that special instructions have been issued to Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) to immediately isolate any suspected Mpox cases identified during OPD consultations and refer them to isolation wards.

Samples from these patients will be sent to the Public Health Reference Lab for analysis to determine whether they have contracted Mpox.

He further clarified that there have been no reported cases of the Clade I strain of Mpox so far, and the Clade II strain is less dangerous and not typically life-threatening.

More Stories From Pakistan