Minister Of Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan Seeks Parliament's Guidance To Check Attempts Of Creating Administrative Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said the Parliament has the responsibility to guide the nation in various affairs and it would have to play a role now to check the attempts of creating an administrative crisis in the country

Speaking here in the National Assembly on a motion related to various national issues including law and order, the minister said that one person (Imran Khan) is trying to create a law and order situation along with his group.

He said that attempts are being made to create political and administrative crises and parliament should guide to check them and also give directions to overcome the economic crisis.

He said that Parliament is the supreme institution and other institutions have their own domains, responsibilities and authorities as per the constitution framed by Parliament.

He said that this institution (Parliament) can amend the Constitution and increase or decrease the authority of other institutions.

The Minister for Interior said that Parliament should discuss the overall situation and provide directions to all institutions on their basic roles.

Though there is no political or administrative crisis right now attempts are being made for it which should be curbed, he maintained.

The minister said that Imran Khan has been involved in creating chaos and unrest in the country for the last ten years. "Sit-in for 126 days, foul language in the speeches and disrespect for the parliament, long marches and protests from 2013-18 were aimed at creating anarchy in the country," he added.

The minister alleged that elections were rigged and managed to bring Imran Khan into power in 2018.

He said that Imran Khan tried to sideline the opposition and rejected the offers of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for cooperation to steer the country out of challenges.

