Minister of investment signs MoU in field of Deep Technology Investment

RIAYDH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):In the presence of the Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, the Ministry of Investment yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BETA-Lab company, the fund and studio of developing companies in the field of deep technology, aiming to incentivize investment and innovation of developing companies operating in the field of deep technology.

The MoU also aims to facilitating the entry of international entrepreneurship in the field of deep technologies into the Kingdom; transferring knowledge of deep technologies and developing innovation-incentivizing policies of deep technologies.