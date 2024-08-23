- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister of Islamic Affairs approves winners of King Abdulaziz international Quran competition
Minister Of Islamic Affairs Approves Winners Of King Abdulaziz International Quran Competition
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh on Thursday approved the results and Names of the winners of the 44th annual King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) with a total prize fund amounting to SAR4,000,000, the competition was held at the Grand Mosque from 5th to 17th Safar 1446 AH, with 174 contestants from 123 countries competing in the five categories of the competition.
The minister praised the level of the participants in the competition, extending his congratulations to the winners and their companions for their excellence and achievement.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..28 minutes ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident1 hour ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam2 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB2 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority2 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM2 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister2 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case2 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner2 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui2 hours ago