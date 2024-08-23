Minister of Islamic Affairs approves winners of King Abdulaziz international Quran competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh on Thursday approved the results and Names of the winners of the 44th annual King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) with a total prize fund amounting to SAR4,000,000, the competition was held at the Grand Mosque from 5th to 17th Safar 1446 AH, with 174 contestants from 123 countries competing in the five categories of the competition.

The minister praised the level of the participants in the competition, extending his congratulations to the winners and their companions for their excellence and achievement.