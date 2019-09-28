Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur terms PM speech historical

UrduPoint.com
Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan speech in United Nations General Assembly historical

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan speech in United Nations General Assembly historical.

In a statement, he said, that Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the real picture of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IO&JK) at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a strong advocate of Kashmiris. He said Imran Khan has exposed the ugly face of (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) (RSS) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi internationally.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively highlighted the problems being faced by of Muslim Ummah. Pakistan would continue to raise Kashmir issue at all the international forums, he added.

He urged the international community to play its role for the resolution of Kashmir issue as per the resolutions of UN.

The Minister said that indigenous freedom of Kashmiris cannot be suppressed through use of state terrorism by the Indian forces.

