Minister Of National Defence Turkiye Calls On Khawaja Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Minister of National Defence Turkiye, Yasar Guler called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Tuesday
During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the strong bilateral defence ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, describing the relationship as "Two Countries, One Nation" and "Heart to Heart.
According to a news release matters of mutual interest, particularly defence cooperation, were discussed, with emphasis on defence industrial collaboration, joint trainings and regular joint military exercises.
Guler appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and their role in maintaining regional peace and stability.
Khawaja Asif acknowledged Turkiye’s consistent support for Pakistan and expressed satisfaction over ongoing collaboration in areas including security, counter-terrorism and regional cooperation.
