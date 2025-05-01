Minister of Railways visits Rawalpindi, Margala, Golra Railway Stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Minister of Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, conducted a visit to Rawalpindi, Margala and Golra Railway Station aimed to promote tourism, improve passenger facilities, and make the stations more beautiful.

During his visit, he took around and gave important directives for the cleanliness, facilities, and further improvement of these railway stations.

At Rawalpindi Railway Station, the Minister inaugurated a model information desk and directed the installation of ATMs at the station.

He inspected the cleanliness, the water filtration plant, and instructed the Divisional Superintendent (DS) to ensure the provision of cold water.

The Minister ordered the conversion of food stalls and small shops into model shops and also instructed to increase the number of trees and flowers at the station.

Additionally, he directed the railway staff to follow regulations and treat passengers with respect, emphasizing that no special treatment should be given to anyone, not even to their relatives.

Hanif Abbasi also visited the railway assets and plots adjacent to the station, shared a plan to develop an 11-acre sports complex in collaboration with the Punjab Sports board and Pakistan Railways.

Furthermore, the Minister visited the Army Special Desk at the station and met with the railway police personnel.

He also inspected the canteen. Along with this, Hanif Abbasi met with passengers to get their feedback on railway services.

Similarly, Minister also visited Margala Station. He enjoyed the beauty of the station and explained for establishing a model food court based on international standards.

He also proposed the construction of a beautiful garden and a model mosque at the station to enhance its appeal for the public and passengers.

Meanwhile, the Minister Abbasi at Golra Railway station emphasized the need for increased publicity to promote tourism and directed the renovation of the museum.

He also instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to collaborate in planting more flowers and trees and to clean the surrounding areas of the station.

The Minister visited the station’s museum, expressing admiration for its historical artifacts, including items from the pre-partition era.

Moreover, the Minister visited the “Quaid-e-Azam Royal Salon” and the “Nawab of Junagarh’s Salon,” which were built in 1914, and highlighted the historical significance of these sites. Minister Abbasi also presented a roadmap for the future development of Golra Station, which will soon be made public.

Minister Abbasi stated that further steps would be taken for the development of these stations, and the public would be informed of these plans soon.

During this visit, Minister Hanif Abbasi was accompanied by the Divisional Superintendent of Rawalpindi and other senior officials.