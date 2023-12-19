Open Menu

Minister Of Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed Highlights Urgency Of Interfaith Understanding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Tuesday emphasized the need for understanding among different religious beliefs, asserting that the current global scenario doesn't represent a clash of civilizations but a confrontation with ignorance

Talking to French Ambassador Nicolas Gale, the minister strongly condemns targeting of civilians, including children, in hospitals, refugee camps and schools in Palestine.These uncivilized acts require immediate global attention and intervention.

Expressing vehement disapproval, he highlighted the unprecedented and appalling targeting of innocent civilians, including children, in hospitals, refugee camps, schools, and places of worship. Such acts, deemed utterly uncivilized, demand swift global attention and intervention.

During the discussions, a mutual consensus emerged on the imperative of providing respect, trust, and equitable facilities to minority populations worldwide.

Ambassador Nicolas Gale stressed the pivotal role of education in fostering tolerance and love among the younger generation, transcending religious differences.

Moreover, he commended the government's scholarly circles' support for minorities post the tragic events of Jardanwala, acknowledging the clear stance against indifference to such acts.

This meeting not only underscored the urgency for interfaith dialogue but also emphasized the collective responsibility to curb extremism while nurturing an environment of understanding and tolerance among diverse religious communities globally.

The shared commitment between the Religious Affairs Ministry and the French Embassy signified a promising step toward fostering harmony amidst diverse beliefs, echoing the necessity for collective action on a global scale.

