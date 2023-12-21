Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed for Religious Affairs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed has said that this year women pilgrims will be given Abaya by the Ministry that will have Pakistan’s flag embossed on it.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the Hajj Master Trainers training program for women organized by the Dawah Center for Women of the International Islamic University (IIUI). Federal Minister Aneeq Ahmed said on the occasion, that Hajj is a journey from oneself to God.

He said women protect religious values and transfer religion to future generations. He further said that the role of women as mothers and sisters in Islamic society is vital.

He said trainers of International Islamic University's Dawah Center for Women will be utilized in training programs for Hajj to be organized by the Ministry. He discussed the memories of Hajj and highlighted the importance of Muslim men and women in society.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs said that it is our responsibility to pass on religion to our generations. Addressing the participants, Aneeq Ahmed said that there is a need to strengthen the relationship with Allah and Prophet (PBUH).

He said there is a need to form a society in the light of religious principles. He said that the Ministry and the University will jointly work for Hajj training.

On this occasion, the Rector of IIUI, Prof. Dr. Samina Malik said that the services of the Ministry and Dawah Center for Women for the Hajj training program are commendable.

She said that the representation of women from every corner of the country made this program a success. We are very happy today about the completion of this course as all participants are now ambassadors of IIUI.

Addressing the ceremony Dr Abdul Rehman Federal Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs said that it has been decided to extend the training period for pilgrims this time.

He said that an app has been launched by the Ministry of Religious Affairs which will guide the pilgrims. He said that the special training videos of the trainers of this program for the pilgrims will be included in this app.

Earlier, Dr. Faryal Anbarin, in-charge of Dawah Center for Women, presented a report on the history, role, and activities of Dawah Center for Women and informed in detail about the contents and sessions of this course.

She told that the certificate of this center of university is approved by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. At the end of the program, gifts were presented to the guests of the ceremony and resource persons of this program.