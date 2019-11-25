Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri to incorporate maximum suggestions of hujjaj in Hajj policy 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri Monday said the ministry would ensure incorporating maximum suggestions of the hujjaj and others in its next Hajj policy

Addressing the 5th Hajj consultative Workshop at Haj Camp, he said the problems of hujjaj related to Saudi government would be taken up with Saudi government for minimizing the sufferings of hujjaj.

He said the ministry would try to get administrative control of meal and transport system to Pakistani hajj mission (in Saudi Arabia) from Saudi authorities.

The ministry will try to extend the facility of Road to Makkah project to other airports also. The monitoring system of Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) and overall hajj operation would be made more strict and vigilant.

He said a the journey to Hajj was the name of difficulties and a haji had to endure the difficulties during hajj as it was quite common practice.

Regarding increase in hajj quota of Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs), he said in principal he was agree to increase quota of tour operators, however the ministry would protect the interests of hujjaj.

Strongly condemning the desecration of Quran in Norway, he vowed to contact saner elements of European Union and other countries to persuade them to respect other religions.

Pakistan believes in granting religious freedom to all and sundry, he added.

Such incidents ignite hate among various communities. The issue will be taken up in the ministerial meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held on December 12 and 13.

Senior Joint Secretary Hajj Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Zeenat Hussain Bangash delivered welcome address and vowed improving the hajj packaging in accordance with wishes of people.

The hujjaj, who performed the sacred religious during 2019 suggested introducing short Hajj packages in the government scheme, fifty percent quota for HGOs forat least five year period, making at least three training classes for intending pilgrims as mandatory, establishing a permanent Hajj rituals training centre in Hajj camps, extending road to Makkah project to all airports of the country, identical luggage bags for all hujjaj and establishing a missing persons centre for the hujjaj, who forgot their respective residences.