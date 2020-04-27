UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Of Science And Technology Fawad Chaudhary Hails Overseas Pakistanis For Contribution In 'PM Corona Relief Fund'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:53 PM

Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary hails overseas Pakistanis for contribution in 'PM Corona relief fund'

Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Monday lauded the generous contribution of the overseas Pakistanis in Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund to help their under resourced country fellows in this hour of need

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Monday lauded the generous contribution of the overseas Pakistanis in Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund to help their under resourced country fellows in this hour of need.

Talking to Radio Pakistan , he said that the overseas Pakistani are also playing a significant role through their contribution in the economy of Pakistan, adding, overseas Pakistanis should continue to donate "generously to the PM Relief Fund" for COVID-19 to cope with the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that in the wake of growing economic difficulties, the country needs more money in the relief fund.

It is our moral responsibility to support the government in facilitating the deserving people in this crucial time , he said the government on its end has initiated a number of relief programs in shape of cash assistance and ration distribution specially focusing in daily wagers and labourer class.

The government is also making efforts for revival of economy as well, he mentioned.

The Ullema and other stakeholders could play a vital role in educating people regarding preventive measures including social distancing and self isolation during pandemic during this holy month of Ramadan.

Parliament can also play a pivotal role against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, he highlighted.

The parliamentarians can convince people to stay at home in their respective Constituencies, he added.

Replying a Question, he said, the ventilators made in Pakistan would meet international standards, adding the trial of coronavirus testing kits would also be completed soon and government was providing medical supplies directly to the hospitals to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Money Moral Fawad Chaudhry Government Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Calls for Using WWII Experience of Int'l Coo ..

12 minutes ago

European stock markets climb in early deals

12 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted in Sargodha

12 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 2.7%

12 minutes ago

Consensus with political parties to help remove la ..

12 minutes ago

Govt taking initiatives to provide education to st ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.