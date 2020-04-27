Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary hails overseas Pakistanis for contribution in 'PM Corona relief fund'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Monday lauded the generous contribution of the overseas Pakistanis in Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund to help their under resourced country fellows in this hour of need

Talking to Radio Pakistan , he said that the overseas Pakistani are also playing a significant role through their contribution in the economy of Pakistan, adding, overseas Pakistanis should continue to donate "generously to the PM Relief Fund" for COVID-19 to cope with the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that in the wake of growing economic difficulties, the country needs more money in the relief fund.

It is our moral responsibility to support the government in facilitating the deserving people in this crucial time , he said the government on its end has initiated a number of relief programs in shape of cash assistance and ration distribution specially focusing in daily wagers and labourer class.

The government is also making efforts for revival of economy as well, he mentioned.

The Ullema and other stakeholders could play a vital role in educating people regarding preventive measures including social distancing and self isolation during pandemic during this holy month of Ramadan.

Parliament can also play a pivotal role against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, he highlighted.

The parliamentarians can convince people to stay at home in their respective Constituencies, he added.

Replying a Question, he said, the ventilators made in Pakistan would meet international standards, adding the trial of coronavirus testing kits would also be completed soon and government was providing medical supplies directly to the hospitals to deal with coronavirus pandemic.