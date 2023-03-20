UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Sports Crowns Sergio Perez Of Mexico With F1 STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2023 Prize

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Minister of sports crowns Sergio Perez of Mexico with F1 STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2023 Prize

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, crowned yesterday Sergio Perez of Mexico with F1 STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2023 prize who ranked first in the race held at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in the attendance of Sheikh Abdullah bin Isa Al Khalifa, Vice-President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile for the middle East and North Africa and President of Bahrain Motor Federation; Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal Chairman of the Saudi automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsport Company; Eng. Amin Al-Nasser, President and the CEO of Aramco Company; and Eng.

Olayan Mohammed Al-Wetaid the CEO of STC.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, driver of Red Bull and champion of the last edition, ranked second and George Russell, who drove the Mercedes Team, came third. In remarks following the event, the Minister of Sports expressed pleasure of the success of the third Formula event being held in Saudi Arabia, citing the unlimited support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince for the sports sector of the Kingdom.

The next third round of F1 Race 2023 is scheduled to be held in Melbourne, Australia, from March 31 through April 2, 2023.

Related Topics

Africa Australia Sports Jeddah Driver Saudi Mercedes Melbourne George Bahrain Saudi Arabia Mexico Netherlands Middle East Saud March April Event From Race

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platfor ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platform for Public Water Transport

16 minutes ago
 â€˜Khalifa University Science and Technology Revie ..

â€˜Khalifa University Science and Technology Reviewâ€™ magazine to spotlight adv ..

16 minutes ago
 Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on impl ..

Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on implanting pacemakers

31 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler issues Law to establish world&#039;s fir ..

RAK Ruler issues Law to establish world&#039;s first free zone dedicated to digi ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

46 minutes ago
 IMF rejects claims of putting strings on Pakistan ..

IMF rejects claims of putting strings on Pakistan Nuclear for loan program

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.