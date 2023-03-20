Minister of sports crowns Sergio Perez of Mexico with F1 STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2023 Prize

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, crowned yesterday Sergio Perez of Mexico with F1 STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2023 prize who ranked first in the race held at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in the attendance of Sheikh Abdullah bin Isa Al Khalifa, Vice-President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile for the middle East and North Africa and President of Bahrain Motor Federation; Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal Chairman of the Saudi automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsport Company; Eng. Amin Al-Nasser, President and the CEO of Aramco Company; and Eng.

Olayan Mohammed Al-Wetaid the CEO of STC.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, driver of Red Bull and champion of the last edition, ranked second and George Russell, who drove the Mercedes Team, came third. In remarks following the event, the Minister of Sports expressed pleasure of the success of the third Formula event being held in Saudi Arabia, citing the unlimited support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince for the sports sector of the Kingdom.

The next third round of F1 Race 2023 is scheduled to be held in Melbourne, Australia, from March 31 through April 2, 2023.