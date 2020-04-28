Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull asks PPP to furnish details of public money distributed among poverty-stricken families in Sindh

Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull has asked the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) running the affairs in Sindh, to furnish details of public tax payer money provided to them, for distribution among the poverty-stricken families in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull has asked the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) running the affairs in Sindh, to furnish details of public tax payer money provided to them, for distribution among the poverty-stricken families in Sindh.

Talking to a private news channel programme, she expressed resentment over non-issuance of details of the beneficiaries got relief from funds amounting to Rs8 billion, provided by Centre to Sindh government for helping families living in lockdown areas.

Expressing serious concerns over distribution of public money, she said the judiciary had also raised the issue of funds provided to Sindh government for mitigate sufferings of the people.

Zartaj Gull said that different statements being reported on electronic media about disbursing funds and ration (food commodities) had made the role of provincial leaders of PPP, dubious.

"Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had discharged the responsibilities efficiently and distributed a huge money among deserving families through Ehsaas programme", she added.

Realizing the miseries of the poor masses facing lockdown in parts of the country without impasse, she said nearly 60,00,000 (sixty hundred thousand), persons would benefit from Rs.75 billion funds being provided by the Federal government to lessen burden from daily wage workers, labor community and elements running the small business in this country.

The minister said that shortly, the announcement for allocation of this colossal amount for deserving people would be held by leaders of PTI.

She said that incumbent government had also fixed the amount of Rs.1200 billion as coronavirus relief package.