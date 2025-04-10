Open Menu

Minister Of State For Federal Education Wajiha Qamar Pledges Support For Children With Autism At National Symposium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 07:37 PM

Minister of State for Federal Education Wajiha Qamar pledges support for children with autism at national symposium

Minister of State for Federal Education Wajiha Qamar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering persons with disabilities, especially children, during an awareness symposium on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) held at the National Institute of Special Education (NISE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Federal Education Wajiha Qamar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering persons with disabilities, especially children, during an awareness symposium on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) held at the National Institute of Special Education (NISE).

The event, organized by the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE) on Thursday, in observance of World Autism Awareness Month, brought together experts, policymakers, educators, and parents to discuss inclusive policies and technological advancements for individuals with autism.

Federal Secretary for Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani unveiled several initiatives aimed at enhancing support for children with special needs including four new tech labs in special education centres to boost skill development.

Tech-fellows from NUST to provide training in software technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI). A dedicated sports arena for persons with disabilities in Islamabad.

Renowned developmental pediatrician Prof. Dr. Hashim Raza (formerly of PIMS and Cambridge Community NHS Trust) delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the importance of early intervention and inclusive education.

Internationally, Merry Barua, Founder of Action for Autism (India), joined virtually, sharing insights on advocacy and policy reforms.

Local experts, including Dr. Sadaf Noveen (Speech Therapist, NIRM) and Khalida Ahmad (Educational Psychologist), presented research on improving therapeutic and educational frameworks.

A special session featured parents of children with autism, who shared their struggles and successes, underscoring the need for structured support systems.

DGSE Director General Capt. (R) Asif Iqbal Asif reiterated efforts to revamp special education services across Islamabad.

The event also showcased performances by students from the Autism Resource Centre (RCCDD), which Minister Qamar praised as proof of their potential when given opportunities.

