Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Kha Attends 75th Independence Day Celebrations Of Sri Lanka

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Saturday concluded a two-day visit to Sri Lanka from February 3-4, undertaken at the invitation of Sri Lankan Foreign Minister M.U.M. Ali Sabry to participate as a 'special guest' in the island country's 75th Independence Day celebrations that featured a ceremony and a cultural event

The minister of state held a bilateral meeting with the Sri Lankan foreign minister and called on President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. She extended felicitations from the people and the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day.

In her meeting with the Sri Lankan president, Hina Khar conveyed Pakistan's best wishes for the progress and prosperity of Sri Lanka. The president reciprocated the warm wishes and underscored that her participation in the Independence Day celebrations was reflective of fraternal relations between the two countries.

During her meeting with Dinesh Gunawardena, it was agreed to further advance close, cooperative bilateral ties, and strengthen high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Hina Rabbani and Ali Sabry discussed a range of issues of mutual concern in trade and investment, defence, education, and health. They expressed satisfaction over the trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed to strengthen multidimensional cooperation, and promote people-to-people contacts.

In Colombo, the minister of state also held bilateral meetings with Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen, and the Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Shunsuke Takei, and discussed areas of bilateral cooperation and understanding.

