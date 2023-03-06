Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, German minister discuss regional, global issues

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar held a meeting with her German counterpart Dr Tobias Lindner here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar held a meeting with her German counterpart Dr Tobias Lindner here on Monday.

During the meeting, she lauded the recent momentum in the relations between Pakistan and Germany.

The two sides stressed strengthening of bilateral ties in trade, investment, education, vocational training, renewable energy, migration and people-to-people contacts. They exchanged views on regional and global issues.

The German minister of state for foreign affairs is on a four-day official visit to Pakistan.