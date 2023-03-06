UrduPoint.com

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, German Minister Discuss Regional, Global Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, German minister discuss regional, global issues

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar held a meeting with her German counterpart Dr Tobias Lindner here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar held a meeting with her German counterpart Dr Tobias Lindner here on Monday.

During the meeting, she lauded the recent momentum in the relations between Pakistan and Germany.

The two sides stressed strengthening of bilateral ties in trade, investment, education, vocational training, renewable energy, migration and people-to-people contacts. They exchanged views on regional and global issues.

The German minister of state for foreign affairs is on a four-day official visit to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hina Rabbani Khar Education German Visit Germany

Recent Stories

DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of M ..

DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of Molvi G hospital

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks o ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks off two-week-long cleanliness d ..

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders to hand over recovered girls ..

Supreme Court orders to hand over recovered girls to their mother

2 minutes ago
 Students donate blood in Multan

Students donate blood in Multan

15 minutes ago
 ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with foreign exchang ..

ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with foreign exchange cover of $90 mln

2 minutes ago
 Students cricket academy opens at Multan

Students cricket academy opens at Multan

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.