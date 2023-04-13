Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Tajik FM commit to deepen ties

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Thursday held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of the Neighbouring Countries on Afghanistan in Samarkand, Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Thursday held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of the Neighbouring Countries on Afghanistan in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The two ministers exchanged views on bilateral and international issues of mutual concern and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen bilateral relations, especially trade and economic ties after signing of Transit Trade Agreement between Pakistan and Tajikistan.