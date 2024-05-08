Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar to visit Pakistan on Thursday (May 9)

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi will visit Pakistan on Thursday, May 9, as a special envoy of the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Jassim Al Thani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi will visit Pakistan on Thursday, May 9, as a special envoy of the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Jassim Al Thani.

In Islamabad, the Minister of State will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and on Deputy Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, a Foreign Office statement said.

Pakistan and Qatar have longstanding and multifaceted bilateral relations characterized by high-level exchanges and visits.