UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Of State For Health Dr Zafar Mirza Contradicts Media Reports About Outbreak Of Coronavirus In Pakistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:00 PM

Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza contradicts media reports about outbreak of Coronavirus in Pakistan

Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday contradicted the media reports regarding outbreak of Coronavirus in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday contradicted the media reports regarding outbreak of Coronavirus in Pakistan.

In a twitter message, he asked for avoiding irresponsible reporting based on assumptions and rumors.

He said that irresponsible reporting about outbreak of fatal disease in our country can add miseries of the masses.

''A part of media is incorrectly reporting about diagnosis of a first case novel corona virus in Pakistan. We expect responsible reporting by media. Please do not add nation's anxiety about Coronavirus and should meticulously check facts before reporting'' he expressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Media

Recent Stories

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

34 minutes ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

56 minutes ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

1 hour ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

1 hour ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

1 hour ago

Lyon are too sharp for Toulon and grap Top 14 top ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.