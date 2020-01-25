Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza contradicts media reports about outbreak of Coronavirus in Pakistan

(@imziishan)

Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday contradicted the media reports regarding outbreak of Coronavirus in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday contradicted the media reports regarding outbreak of Coronavirus in Pakistan.

In a twitter message, he asked for avoiding irresponsible reporting based on assumptions and rumors.

He said that irresponsible reporting about outbreak of fatal disease in our country can add miseries of the masses.

''A part of media is incorrectly reporting about diagnosis of a first case novel corona virus in Pakistan. We expect responsible reporting by media. Please do not add nation's anxiety about Coronavirus and should meticulously check facts before reporting'' he expressed.