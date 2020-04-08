UrduPoint.com
Minister Of State For Housing And Works Mian Shabbir Ali Qureshi Inspects Arrangements At Quarantine Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:14 PM

Minister of State for Housing and Works Mian Shabbir Ali Qureshi inspects arrangements at Quarantine centre

Minister of State for Housing and Works Mian Shabbir Ali Qureshi visited Quarantine Centre at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Housing and Works Mian Shabbir Ali Qureshi visited Quarantine Centre at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, here on Wednesday.

He met with the people in Quarantine Centre and also inspected arrangements.

While talking to people, the Minister of State Mian Shabbir Qureshi observed that they were kept in Quarantine Centre in line with precautionary measure.

The citizens, were earlier kept in Multan Quarantine Centre where their reports were tested negative. However, in local Quarantine Centre, their tests will be repeated. In case of their tests remained negative, then they would be sent to their homes, stated Shabbir Qureshi.

The Minister of State for Housing and Works also inspected different facilities installed at the Quarantine Centre.

He however expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

