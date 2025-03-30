Minister Of State For Interior Attends Border Security Summit 2025 In London
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, is visiting the United Kingdom to participate in the Border Security Summit 2025 on the directive of the Prime Minister and Interior Minister.
The high-profile summit, taking place in London, has gathered delegations from 40 countries, including Pakistan, to discuss global strategies for border security and immigration control.
Speaking on Pakistan’s stance, Talal Chaudhry reaffirmed the country’s commitment to international cooperation against organized immigration crimes.
During his visit, the minister also took part in Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in London and spent time with the Pakistani community, emphasizing the government’s dedication to engaging with overseas Pakistanis.
This visit is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s role in global security efforts and foster international partnerships in tackling cross-border challenges.
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister of State for Interior Attends Border Security Summit 2025 in London6 minutes ago
-
Dr Rubaba greets Muslim Ummah on occasion of Eid-ul Fitr16 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews security at F-10 Markaz, engages with business community25 minutes ago
-
Eid prayer timings announced in Peshawar26 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti congratulates nation on occasion of Eid-ul Fitr26 minutes ago
-
New water supply schedule for Eid days36 minutes ago
-
CPO orders strict action against law violators on Eid46 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi chairs zoom meeting with SHOs on Eid security46 minutes ago
-
HR Ministr extends heartfelt greetings on this Eid1 hour ago
-
Man accused for killing brother in law arrested1 hour ago
-
Transport Department launches grand operation against overcharging1 hour ago
-
President urges to remember, support weaker segments on Eid-ul-Fitr1 hour ago