Minister Of State For Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi Demands To Shift Rana Sanaullah Case To RWP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 04:53 PM

Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi demands to shift Rana Sanaullah case to RWP

Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi while demanding to shift the case of Rana Sanaullah in Pindi or doing trial in jail said that witnesses are facing life threat

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi while demanding to shift the case of Rana Sanaullah in Pindi or doing trial in jail said that witnesses are facing life threat .During a press conference on Saturday Afridi said Rana Sanaullah is openly giving threats to ANF officials.He said daily base trial should be conducted of Rana Sanaullah adding media trial of ANF officials is being conducted but not of suspect.He said IG Punjab should provide protection to ANF witnesses because case of Rana Sanaullah is a test case for us.Shehryar Afridi while declaring Rana Sanaullah a drug lord said that drug dealer of Mexico is El Chapo while of Pakistan is Rana Sanaullah.He once again claimed that they have evidences against Rana Sanaullah.

He said PTI is making drug dealers accountable.Whenever accountability of political drug dealers was started, media trial of ANF was also done."From where billions of rupees came to Rana Sanaullah as there is no record of his as counsel any where ", he questioned.He further said that what the source of income of Rana Sanaullah was , he should give answer to this question.

.He said Rana Sanaullah has a plot of 4 Marla in 2013 but today from where assets worth billions of rupees have come to him?Afridi also played alleged audio message of Rana Sanaullah during press conference.He said evidences against suspects were presented in the court and but lives of their witnesses are under threat ".

