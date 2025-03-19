Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C), Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad announces NHPP key priorities

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C), Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad on Wednesday announces key priorities for National Health and Population Policy (NHPP) 2025-34

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C), Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad on Wednesday announces key priorities for National Health and Population Policy (NHPP) 2025-34.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss the National Health and Population Policy (NHPP) 2025-34, which was attended by representatives from the World Bank, UNFPA, the Population Wing, Ministry of Health, and other key stakeholders.

The minister emphasized that the NHPP 2025-34 must address Pakistan’s evolving health challenges and align with global health standards, while ensuring that health and population policies are integrated both at national and provincial levels for greater efficiency.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Ahmad outlined key priorities for the policy’s development.

The minister emphasized the importance of IT systems, including Electronic Medical Records (EMR), for improving surveillance, accountability, and health data management across the country, particularly at the Union Council level.

Dr. Ahmad called for an increase in health spending from 1.2% of GDP to 2%, with an emphasis on resource mobilization and prioritized spending for better healthcare delivery.

The minister advocated for ensuring that Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) provide essential health services, such as medicines, MNCH services, and health technology, while identifying high-risk populations for targeted interventions.

Dr. Ahmad stressed the need for a clear implementation plan and a robust monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure the effective delivery of the NHPP 2025-34.

Dr. Ahmad also highlighted the importance of empowering Lady Health Workers (LHWs) to improve family planning outreach and ensure that contraceptives are readily available to the public.

The minister emphasized the need for local production of contraceptives and desegregated data for better policymaking.

In the discussion, participants proposed expanding the role of LHWs in family planning, adopting a pooled procurement system for contraceptives, and conducting national awareness campaigns to promote family planning and female empowerment.

The NHPP 2025-34 will provide a unified strategic framework to strengthen Pakistan’s health and population sectors.

Through this policy, Pakistan aims to enhance healthcare delivery, increase financing, and ensure access to essential services for all, while advancing global health commitments.