Open Menu

Minister Of State For National Heritage And Culture, Huzaifa Rehman Lauds NLPD Academic, Literary, Research, Cultural Contributions

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 10:27 PM

Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture, Huzaifa Rehman lauds NLPD academic, literary, research, cultural contributions

Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture, Huzaifa Rehman, lauded the academic, literary, research, and cultural contributions of National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) and also acknowledged its significant role in the promotion and preservation of national identity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture, Huzaifa Rehman, lauded the academic, literary, research, and cultural contributions of National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) and also acknowledged its significant role in the promotion and preservation of national identity.

He expressed these views during the meeting with Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director-General (DG), NLPD, said a press release on Thursday.

The DG NLPD extended his felicitations to Hamza Rehman on assuming his office as Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture and gratituded his well wishes

While discussing the various aspects of the ongoing projects of NLPD, DG highlighted its performance, key objectives, and the roadmap for future initiatives aimed at promoting the national language.

The minister of state assured all possible support and emphasized the importance of active efforts in promoting the national language and cultural values.

He particularly focused the need to engage the youth in these endeavors.

Recent Stories

Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tu ..

Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tugboat delivery in Bahrain

45 seconds ago
 Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers s ..

Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers soon: DG Agriculture

1 minute ago
 NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off ..

NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off claims

1 minute ago
 Future of agriculture linked with enhanced product ..

Future of agriculture linked with enhanced productivity of crops: Syed Ashiq Kir ..

3 minutes ago
 PU, Crop Defenders sign MoU to promote agricultura ..

PU, Crop Defenders sign MoU to promote agricultural research

1 minute ago
 Court grants post arrest bail to PTI social media ..

Court grants post arrest bail to PTI social media activist

3 minutes ago
Dar emphasizes pivotal role of provincial governme ..

Dar emphasizes pivotal role of provincial governments in shaping Pakistan’s di ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan hosts World Juniors Tennis Championship 2 ..

Pakistan hosts World Juniors Tennis Championship 2025

1 minute ago
 Action against illegal rickshaws underway in Quett ..

Action against illegal rickshaws underway in Quetta for betterment of traffic

3 minutes ago
 Minister of State for National Heritage and Cultur ..

Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture, Huzaifa Rehman lauds NLPD a ..

3 minutes ago
 2-day seminar on operationalizing One Health Hub c ..

2-day seminar on operationalizing One Health Hub concludes

3 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives US Consul General

RAK Ruler receives US Consul General

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan