Minister Of State For National Heritage And Culture, Huzaifa Rehman Lauds NLPD Academic, Literary, Research, Cultural Contributions
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 10:27 PM
Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture, Huzaifa Rehman, lauded the academic, literary, research, and cultural contributions of National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) and also acknowledged its significant role in the promotion and preservation of national identity
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture, Huzaifa Rehman, lauded the academic, literary, research, and cultural contributions of National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) and also acknowledged its significant role in the promotion and preservation of national identity.
He expressed these views during the meeting with Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director-General (DG), NLPD, said a press release on Thursday.
The DG NLPD extended his felicitations to Hamza Rehman on assuming his office as Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture and gratituded his well wishes
While discussing the various aspects of the ongoing projects of NLPD, DG highlighted its performance, key objectives, and the roadmap for future initiatives aimed at promoting the national language.
The minister of state assured all possible support and emphasized the importance of active efforts in promoting the national language and cultural values.
He particularly focused the need to engage the youth in these endeavors.
