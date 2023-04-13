Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik for strengthening Parliament, rule of law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Thursday stressed the need for strengthening Parliament and rule of law in the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Parliament is the supreme institution of Pakistan and we should pay respect to this national institution in a befitting manner.

Commenting on a court judgment over elections in Punjab, he said the matter had been discussed in National Assembly. He said that political parties wanted for establishing a larger bench for hearing the point of view of political groups.

He said that Election Commission of Pakistan could hold the elections after completing the procedure of census. Dr Musadiq Malik said that organizing elections with old data on the population could create issues for political parties.

He said elections should be held after the task of census and delimitation.

In reply to a question about Imran's statement, he said that Imran Khan was not a popular leader of this country. He suggested that Imran Khan should revisit his policies to become a statesman and political leader of his party.

Meanwhile, Chairman Executive Committee PBC, Hassan Reza Pasha condemned the recent statement of PTI leader Imran Khan. He said that founder leader of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam was a popular leader of sub-continent, while PTI Chairman was a local leader of his party. In reply to a question about petrol bomb attack on a lawyer, he said it was a regrettable incident.

Secretary Lahore High Court Bar Sabahat Rizvi also expressed concern over the petrol bomb attack on a lawyer's house.