Minister Of State For Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi Vows To Continue Efforts For Development Of Dera

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday has vowed to continue efforts for the socio-economic development of Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday has vowed to continue efforts for the socio-economic development of Dera Ismail Khan.

He expressed these views while handing over a cheque of Rs 0.

8 million to General Secretary Pharpur Bar Council Malik Khan Zaman Rudikhel for the Bar in the office of Additional Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice in Islamabad, said a press release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Karim Kundi said that it was among the priorities to provide all possible facilities and ensure the development of Dera Ismail Khan.

