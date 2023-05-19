UrduPoint.com

Minister Of State For Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi Condemns Attack On JI Chief's Convoy In Zhob

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on JI Chief's convoy in Zhob

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday condemned an attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq in Zhob, Balochistan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday condemned an attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq in Zhob, Balochistan.

In a statement, he thanked Allah Almighty that the JI chief remained safe in the attack.

Faisal Kundi was of the view that the nation was suffering the consequences of the 'ill-conceived policies' of former prime minister Imran Khan and former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and their patrons.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss caused to the colleagues of JI Chief Sirajul Haq," he said.

The injured would be given the best possible medical care, Kundi said and added that the Federal and provincial governments would take strict action against the elements involved in the attack.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier today JI Chief Sirajul Haq survived a bomb blast that targeted his convoy in Zhob, Balochistan.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bomb Blast Zhob Faisal Karim Kundi Best

Recent Stories

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training ..

Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training camp for Asia Cup from Monday

13 minutes ago
 Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable ki ..

Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable kicks off

5 minutes ago
 TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

5 minutes ago
 Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

5 minutes ago
 Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.