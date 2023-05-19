(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday condemned an attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq in Zhob, Balochistan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday condemned an attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq in Zhob, Balochistan.

In a statement, he thanked Allah Almighty that the JI chief remained safe in the attack.

Faisal Kundi was of the view that the nation was suffering the consequences of the 'ill-conceived policies' of former prime minister Imran Khan and former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and their patrons.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss caused to the colleagues of JI Chief Sirajul Haq," he said.

The injured would be given the best possible medical care, Kundi said and added that the Federal and provincial governments would take strict action against the elements involved in the attack.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier today JI Chief Sirajul Haq survived a bomb blast that targeted his convoy in Zhob, Balochistan.