Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi takes notice of public complaints about BISP payments

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday took notice of the public complaints regarding recent payments of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

In a statement, the minister said an inquiry was being conducted against Bank Al-Falah to probe its links down and other system issues on payment centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the poor people were facing difficulties due to non payment of their stipend, adding, the high ups of the bank were contacted in that regard.

The BISP secretary was investigating the matter of non-payment of stipend to women for two days, he mentioned.

Faisal Kundi said the strict action would be taken against the bank involved in this negligence.

"No inappropriate behavior will be tolerated towards the beneficiary women of BISP across the country," he added.

He said the police officials guilty of violence against women in Charsada had been suspended immediately and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police also ordered an inquiry against that police personnel.

He said the disbursement of BISP payments was being monitored and the people should also point out the issues so that an appropriate action could be taken.