Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju inaugurates free medical camp at THQ Dunyapur

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, along with Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan, paid a visit to Tehsil Dunyapur, Lodhran District, to assess public welfare initiatives and flood preparedness.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lodhran Dr Lubna Nazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waseem Hassan Shah, Assistant Commissioners Asghar Leghari and Ghulam Mustafa Jutt, and other senior district officers.

The minister inaugurated a solar power system at Government Elementary school, Chak 358-WB, installed under the Alumni-led modernisation initiative.

A free medical camp was inaugurated at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) in collaboration with Mukhtar A Sheikh Memorial Hospital. Both officials reviewed healthcare facilities and interacted with patients and their attendants.

The minister and commissioner planted trees alongside students at Government Boys High School.

They also conducted an inspection of flood-affected areas and assured affected residents of full support and relief from the government.

During a detailed briefing at the Assistant Commissioner office, ADC Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan Shah informed that Tehsil Lodhran and Kahror Pakka were at high risk of flood.He said that 12 flood relief camps have been set up in each tehsil.

All essential services and facilities were being provided at tent cities and relief camps.

Minister of State Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, said that Pakistan was among the top five countries most vulnerable to climate change. Both Federal and provincial governments were fully committed to support flood victims. Flood affected people were urged to follow all safety instructions issued by district administration.

Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan, said that there was dire need for legislation to control construction in riverine areas and improve flood prevention infrastructure. The divisional and district teams were alert for the flood affected people.