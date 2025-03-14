- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohistani urges resolution ..
Minister Of State For Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohistani Urges Resolution Of Canal Issue Through Mutual Understanding
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 10:43 PM
Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohistani has said that the Chief Minister of the province has ample powers, the issue of canals must be resolved through mutual understanding, and the provincial government should take measures to prevent water wastage at the provincial level.
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohistani has said that the Chief Minister of the province has ample powers, the issue of canals must be resolved through mutual understanding, and the provincial government should take measures to prevent water wastage at the provincial level.
This he said while addressing a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club here on Friday. Kohistani was accompanied by Khalid Aziz Arain, Raja Ghazanfar, Kaleem Shaikh, Mir Yasir Talpur, Faisal Athar Rajput and others during the press briefing.
The Minister commented on the ongoing water issue, recalling that when a leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) was a Federal minister, he had supported the construction of the controversial Kalabagh Dam. Kohistani mentioned that the same individual was now engaging in politics over the canals issue. He emphasized that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and Indus River System Authority (IRSA) provide forums to address Sindh's concerns. Kohistani also shared his intention to meet with the Prime Minister to inform him of the public’s concerns in Sindh.
The Minister condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, praising the military for its swift response and commendable efforts to protect the country.
He highlighted sacrifices of lives of the armed forces in the fight against terrorism, contributing to the safety of the citizens.
Discussing the Green Initiative, Kohistani stated that it was a vital project aimed at attracting investment to improve the country’s economy. The initiative focuses on modern agriculture and promoting investment in Pakistan, Kohistani said and added that all political parties were supportive of the Green Initiative’s success.
He also stressed the importance of unity and brotherhood within the country. He pointed out that the lack of infrastructure development in Sindh was not the fault of Punjab.Referring to the work of Maryam Nawaz in Punjab, he remarked that people of other provinces were also looking for leaders like her, who was dedicated to the development of their people.
He suggested that the Sindh government submit a request to the Council of Common Interests (CCI), where the Prime Minister is also present, in order to discuss and resolve the ongoing water issue through dialogue and mutual consensus.
Recent Stories
Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel discussion on media's role in ..
Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abducted youth
Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops sealed in Mirpur
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice ..
PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest NA-213 Umerkot election
Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi
Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Am ..
Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohist ..
UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, calls for punishing those respons ..
End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab
Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch
SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abducted youth1 minute ago
-
PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest NA-213 Umerkot election2 minutes ago
-
Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur2 minutes ago
-
Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohistani urges resolution ..2 minutes ago
-
End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch5 minutes ago
-
SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links5 minutes ago
-
European Union Programme 'Stable Parliament' team leader Marry Cummings calls on PA Speaker5 minutes ago
-
Former Al-Falah securities CEO arrested for Rs 540 million fraud; wife faces cyber crime inquiry30 minutes ago
-
KP Govt launches integrated IT Portal for 181 public sector entities31 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi vows to thwart conspiracies against Pakistan33 minutes ago