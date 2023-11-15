Open Menu

Minister Of State For Tourism, Wasi Shah, And Indonesia's Minister Of Tourism, Sandiaga Salahuddin, Forge Historic Ties At World Travel Mart In London

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 05:46 PM

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Minister Wasi Shah's dynamic participation and strategic engagements during the 3-day World Travel Mart in London have resonated positively with the Pakistani community. Notably, the pivotal meeting with Indonesia's Minister of Tourism, Sandiaga Salahuddin, at the Pakistan Pavilion marked a significant milestone.

Upon Salahuddin Sandiaga's arrival, Minister Wasi Shah and the entire Pakistan Pavilion extended a warm welcome. The subsequent discussions, described as memorable and historic, emphasized the potential for fostering new avenues of tourism collaboration between Pakistan and Indonesia.

Minister Wasi Shah underscored the importance of youth involvement in the tourism industry, advocating for regular training to harness their potential. Expressing satisfaction at the significant number of Indonesian students studying in Pakistan, he highlighted the demographic similarities between the two nations and the immense mutual benefits achievable through collaborative tourism efforts.

The Ministers explored the diverse tourism potential of Pakistan, ranging from deserts and oceans to the world's oldest archaeological sites, emphasizing the country's rich natural beauty. Minister Wasi Shah's appreciation and understanding of Indonesia were commended by Minister Salahuddin, who expressed the intention to strengthen the connection and explore the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on tourism in the coming days.

Both ministers shared enthusiasm regarding the strong religious ties between the two countries, emphasizing that such bonds would facilitate a sense of familiarity for travelers. The meeting concluded after approximately 45 minutes, setting the stage for enhanced cooperation in the field of tourism between Pakistan and Indonesia.

