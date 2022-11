Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

(@Abdulla99267510)

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29, 2022) Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar has arrived in Kabul.

She will hold political consultations with Foreign Minister of Interim Afghan Government Amir Khan Mutaqqi.