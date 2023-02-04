Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar called on President of Sri Lanka Ranil discuss bilateral cooperation

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 08:24 PM

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar called on President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickramasinghe here on Saturday and discussed matters related to bilateral cooperation.

She congratulated him on the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka.

The two dignitaries expressed satisfaction over close, cooperative relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and recalled the shared Buddhist heritage and people-to-people links between the two countries.

They agreed to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in economy and trade, education, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

