Minister of State Khail Das Kohistani criticizes elements obstruct national progress, stability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 11:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Minister of State Khail Das Kohistani on Wednesday strongly criticized elements that, under the guise of politics, obstruct national progress and stability.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that whenever the government talks about national development and reforms, a certain political party resorts to uproar and chaos.
“Some individuals thrive on creating disorder and become hurdles in the country’s advancement,” he said.
Khail Das lamented the trend of linking legislation to specific personalities, calling it undemocratic and harmful to the spirit of parliamentary politics.
“Politics is meant for public service, not for pushing personal agendas or causing damage to national interest,” he said.
He emphasized that the country’s progress lies in responsible and constructive politics, not in agitation and confrontation.
