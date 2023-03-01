UrduPoint.com

Minister Of State Lauds Bilawal's Announcement Of Increasing BISP Amount For Beneficiaries

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Minister of State lauds Bilawal's announcement of increasing BISP amount for beneficiaries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha on Wednesday hailed Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announcement to increase the amount given to beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and called it a revolutionary and landmark step.

The BISP program, which was a part of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's vision and manifesto, has gained international recognition for its transparency in helping the poor.

The minister in a statement said, "The party is committed to the prosperity of the poor people, and this initiative will provide massive relief to those in need during the ongoing economic crisis." "Eligible persons can go to the Union Council to get registered in the BISP program."The minister hoped, "The leadership of the PPP will play a vital role in taking the country out of the economic crisis."

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Poor Muhammad Ali Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unle ..

Realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unleashing the World’s Fastest C ..

52 seconds ago
 Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices t ..

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt

1 hour ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to ce ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to central Asia, Europe And Africa

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourar ..

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourary President of Arab Padel Fede ..

2 hours ago
 UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

2 hours ago
 SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.