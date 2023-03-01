PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha on Wednesday hailed Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announcement to increase the amount given to beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and called it a revolutionary and landmark step.

The BISP program, which was a part of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's vision and manifesto, has gained international recognition for its transparency in helping the poor.

The minister in a statement said, "The party is committed to the prosperity of the poor people, and this initiative will provide massive relief to those in need during the ongoing economic crisis." "Eligible persons can go to the Union Council to get registered in the BISP program."The minister hoped, "The leadership of the PPP will play a vital role in taking the country out of the economic crisis."