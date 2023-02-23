Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha vows to resolve problems of teachers on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, who is also the Acting President of the People's Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, held a meeting with the People's Teachers Forum on Thursday. The teachers' delegation led by provincial President Akhtar Ali and other senior officials discussed issues related to the welfare of teachers and ways to make the People's Teachers Forum more organized and active.

The officials of the People's Teachers Forum presented suggestions to Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha. During the meeting, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha assured the teachers that their legitimate demands would be protected and all their problems would be solved on a priority basis.

He also vowed to raise the case of the teachers at every forum as their lawyers.

He recognized the important role of the teaching community in society and reiterated that their problems are well understood.

Furthermore, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha announced his decision to visit all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and hold meetings with the representatives of the People's Teachers Forum to address their concerns.

He promised that every effort would be made to resolve the teachers' demands as soon as possible while ensuring their protection.