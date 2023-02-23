UrduPoint.com

Minister Of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha Vows To Resolve Problems Of Teachers On Priority Basis

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha vows to resolve problems of teachers on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, who is also the Acting President of the People's Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, held a meeting with the People's Teachers Forum on Thursday. The teachers' delegation led by provincial President Akhtar Ali and other senior officials discussed issues related to the welfare of teachers and ways to make the People's Teachers Forum more organized and active.

The officials of the People's Teachers Forum presented suggestions to Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha. During the meeting, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha assured the teachers that their legitimate demands would be protected and all their problems would be solved on a priority basis.

He also vowed to raise the case of the teachers at every forum as their lawyers.

He recognized the important role of the teaching community in society and reiterated that their problems are well understood.

Furthermore, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha announced his decision to visit all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and hold meetings with the representatives of the People's Teachers Forum to address their concerns.

He promised that every effort would be made to resolve the teachers' demands as soon as possible while ensuring their protection.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lawyers Visit Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake ..

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

8 minutes ago
 UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

41 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

56 minutes ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

1 hour ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.