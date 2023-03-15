(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi, held a meeting with Awami National Party spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour on Wednesday to discuss the current political situation in the country.

During the meeting, they analyzed ideas and strategies to ensure maximum inclusion of women in the Benazir Income Support Program dynamic survey.

The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is a social safety net initiative launched in 2008. Its main objective is to provide cash assistance to the most vulnerable and marginalized segments of society, including widows, orphans, and disabled persons.

The dynamic survey is a new initiative launched by the BISP to improve the targeting of beneficiaries and increase the efficiency of the program.

The Minister of State emphasized the importance of including women in the dynamic survey and ensuring that they have access to the benefits of the program.

He commended the efforts of the ANP in hosting the awareness session on the dynamic survey in Peshawar and encouraged other political parties to follow suit.

Samar Haroon Bilour, the ANP spokesperson, welcomed the Minister of State and thanked him for his support for the BISP.

She highlighted the importance of the program in reducing poverty and improving the livelihoods of vulnerable segments of society.