Minister Of State Visits Flood Affected Areas Of Kharan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 09:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Energy Mohammad Hashim Notezai on Sunday visited the flood affected villages of Kharan.

Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr. Khuda-e-Rahim Mirwani, and political and tribal dignitaries accompanied him.

The state minister inspected the houses affected by flood and torrential rains and assured the affectees of government's full support.

"The catastrophe-hit people will receive the compensation money announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif very soon," he said.

Notezai also inaugurated the water supply in Kali Jan Muhammad Mazarzai forest.

The DC Kharan apprised the minister that since the first day, efforts had been made to provide all possible relief to the flood victims.

Earlier, the minister of state met former chief justice of Federal Shariat Court Muhammad Noor Muskanzai in Muskan Qalat.

