Minister offers condolences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Sajjadanasheen of Darbar Mohra Sharif Pir Haroon-ur-Rasheed.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.