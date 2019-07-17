Minister offers incentives for foreign investors

Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Wednesday said that Sindh was a peaceful province, which was enriched with natural resources and manpower as well

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Wednesday said that Sindh was a peaceful province, which was enriched with natural resources and manpower as well.

Addressing as a chief guest at an International Seminar on Human Resources Management and Industrial Relations, held at local hotel, organized by Employers Federation of Pakistan, the minister said that there were numerous opportunities of investments available in the province, according to a statement.

He offered foreign investors including Japanese to invest in multiple sectors. He assured them that not only their investment would be secure, but also other lucrative incentives would also be offered to them.

Murtaza Baloch briefed the audience about measures taken by the Sindh Government for the welfare, education, health and accommodations of the workers.

The Minister said that he was also a son of a labour and he knew all issues of the labour class very well.

He said that following the vision of Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh Government was committed to bring improvement in the lives of the labourer.

On the occasion, members of Japanese delegation Professor Dr. Hiroyuki Fujimura, Eiji Teshima, Mahito Yoshimura, President Employers Federation of Pakistan Majid Aziz, Sindh Secretary Labor and HumanResources Rasheed Ahmed Solangi and others were also present.