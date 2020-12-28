UrduPoint.com
Minister Omer Ayub Khan Reviews The Construction Progress Of Khanpur Road

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:03 PM

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review the construction progress of Khanpur road

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review the construction progress of Khanpur road.

In the meeting, KP Highway Authority (KPHA) officials has informed the minister that due to some issues including electricity poles the progress of the construction work was slow.

Omer Ayub Khan has also directed PD IESCO Mushtaq Shah and PD PESCO Sultan to immediately relocate electric poles from Khanpur road.

After consultation officials of both Electricity Supply Companies have assured the minister that till 31st December from Taxila to Farooqia, 10th January 2021 from Darweesh to Kot Najeebullah and 28th December up to Dorian the electricity poles and overhead electricity cables would be shifted from their current position to new locations.

KP Highways Authority (KPHA), Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO), Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) officials, former KP Minister Yousuf Ayub, KP minister for C&W Akbar Ayub, chairman DADEK committee Haripur MPA Arshad Ayub and contractor were present in the meeting .

