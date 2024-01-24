ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on 'World Education Day' stressed pivotal role of quality skilled-based education for shaping bright future of country and encouraged youth to prepare themselves effectively to confront future challenges while serving nation with honesty.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "Bringing children outside of schools into the educational system is need of hour to address poverty, health, social, and societal issues."

He said, "Pakistan is moving at a fast pace to develop the education infrastructure and policies at every level, adding, BISP like programs should introduce more to enrolled more students in schools."

He said, "There is also need for more train and skilled teachers where caretaker government was taking steps practically, adding, Skill based education will only meet market requirements.

"

“It is imperative for us to transform our education system in accordance with the modern trends,” said the minister.

“A human resource equipped with skills is the prerequisite to deal with the needs and requirements of the modern age driven by unprecedented technological advancements", minister mentioned.

He said, "Caretaker government was working on comprehensive policies which will adopt keeping in view the human resource demand of country, region and other world nations."

He said, "Ministry with the coordination of relevant departments will utilize all existing infrastructure and enhancement of teachers’ capacity building, besides increasing the outreach of education."

He also expressed the hope that the upcoming government would focus and improve the skill development capacity of the people by taking different steps.