- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister on Int'l Day of Education stresses for quality education in shaping bright future of countr ..
Minister On Int'l Day Of Education Stresses For Quality Education In Shaping Bright Future Of Country
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on 'World Education Day' stressed pivotal role of quality skilled-based education for shaping bright future of country and encouraged youth to prepare themselves effectively to confront future challenges while serving nation with honesty.
Talking to a private news channel, he said, "Bringing children outside of schools into the educational system is need of hour to address poverty, health, social, and societal issues."
He said, "Pakistan is moving at a fast pace to develop the education infrastructure and policies at every level, adding, BISP like programs should introduce more to enrolled more students in schools."
He said, "There is also need for more train and skilled teachers where caretaker government was taking steps practically, adding, Skill based education will only meet market requirements.
"
“It is imperative for us to transform our education system in accordance with the modern trends,” said the minister.
“A human resource equipped with skills is the prerequisite to deal with the needs and requirements of the modern age driven by unprecedented technological advancements", minister mentioned.
He said, "Caretaker government was working on comprehensive policies which will adopt keeping in view the human resource demand of country, region and other world nations."
He said, "Ministry with the coordination of relevant departments will utilize all existing infrastructure and enhancement of teachers’ capacity building, besides increasing the outreach of education."
He also expressed the hope that the upcoming government would focus and improve the skill development capacity of the people by taking different steps.
Recent Stories
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS
MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'BISP Mobile Registration Vehicle', latest call centers to be operational soon: DG says9 minutes ago
-
Severe Fog Disrupts Power Supply in HESCO Region, 40 Feeders Tripped9 minutes ago
-
Trader fined over violation10 minutes ago
-
Residents rescued of house on fire10 minutes ago
-
70 public officials to face music for absent in election training10 minutes ago
-
Three laborers die, seven injured in Kohistan accident10 minutes ago
-
All housing projects of industrial workers to be completed in stipulated time periods:WWF10 minutes ago
-
NAEAC body visits UOAP for accreditation of Food Science, Human Nutrition deptt20 minutes ago
-
7 criminals nabbed in Sargodha50 minutes ago
-
Repatriation of undocumented Afghans continues60 minutes ago
-
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi1 hour ago
-
Man killed wife on family dispute1 hour ago