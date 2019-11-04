Minister opens 6th Plastic International Expo

(@imziishan)

Provincial Trade and Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday inaugurated 6th Plastic International Expo, organised by All Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (APPMA) here at Expo Centre

The minister also took a round of stalls and congratulated the organisers for displaying locally manufactured plastic products. He hoped the exhibition would help boost the country's plastic industry.

Later, talking to the media persons, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the PTI government was following a policy of creating conducive atmosphere so that trade and economic activities could be fully boosted in the country.

He mentioned that government's steps for ensuring ease of doing business in the country proved fruitful as Pakistan's ranking in this regard had been improved at international level. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister were working hard to introduce holistic reforms for removing hurdles in business and trade, he added.

The provincial minister said that the government had presented its stance in the court with regard to the issue of shopping bags and time had been given by the court for finding solution to this problem, assuring that a viable solution would be found in consultation with stakeholders.

Packages industry was of vital importance but appropriate steps were not taken in the past to promote it; however, the present government was working for promotion of this industry, he added.

To a question, he said that ruining of system was easy but its revival was very difficult, and the PTI was all committed to reviving the system on strong footing. Pakistan would be brought between 50 and 60 on ranking index with regard to ease of doing business, he vowed.

To another question, he said that opposition's Rehbar Committee and government's negotiations committee were in contact and efforts were being made to settle down problems through dialogue.

He said that current account and trade deficit had been reduced due to efforts of the PTI government and economy was now improving with the passage of time. The country could not afford agitation, chaos and sit-in and this situation was giving a negative message to international community, he said.

On this occasion, Pak PLAS Chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi said that issue of plastic shopping bags would be solved in collaboration with the government.