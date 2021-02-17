Minister opens centres of Non-formal Basic Education & Vocational Skills' in Dijkot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez opened two centers of ' Non-formal Basic Education & Vocational Skills' in Dijkot on Wednesday.

Earlier, the minister visited both the centers established under basic education & vocational project and met the enrolled persons in the centers. He directed them to get basic vocational education with hard work.

He said the department was making efforts to impart basic education to uneducated people in the province, adding that the present government had modernized the basic education by introducing vocational education.

He said that illiterate male people would be trained in motor mechanics and females in beautician.

Additional Secretary Literacy Bashir Ahmed Zahid Goraya said the Punjab government had launched vocational education besides formal education to groom the uneducated society as useful citizens.

DO Literacy Naveedul Haq said that motor mechanics and beautician courses had been selected according to the needs of people of the area.

He said the department would also pay Rs 1500 per month to adult males and females besides providinga kit and supporting money.

Loan will also be granted on easy installments to interested persons after courses, he added.