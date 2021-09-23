UrduPoint.com

Minister Opens Daycare Centre In Taunsa; Says 221 Centres Made Functional In Punjab

Thu 23rd September 2021

Minister opens daycare centre in Taunsa; says 221 centres made functional in Punjab

Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz inaugurated a daycare centre in tehsil Taunsa Sharif of district Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz inaugurated a daycare centre in tehsil Taunsa Sharif of district Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday.

She said that 221 such facilities were now functional across Punjab to enable working women perform duty without worrying for their kids.

The minister visited different parts of the centre after its opening and met with staff and evaluated the level of facilities there.

Secretary Women Development Punjab Ambreen Raza, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Taunsa Muhammad Asad Chandia, and Medical Superintendent (MS) THQ hospital Dr. Tahir Hussain gave briefing to the minister.

Kids of the working women would get home-like atmosphere and facilities at daycare centres and these facilities would be expanded when needed, she said.

The minister said that protecting women and safeguarding their rights was the top most priority of the provincial government as per vision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

She said that the centres would also focus on training and education of the kids of women working in government departments adding that toys and swings would be there for amusement of kids.

The minister was informed that two rooms of Gynae ward of THQ hospital have been allocated for the centre. New building of THQ hospital was under construction and the centre and hospital would be shifted there after its completion.

