Minister opens furniture expo, promises best environment for trade

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab government, under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar, is focusing on providing the best environment for trade and commerce in the province.

This was stated by Punjab Minister/head of CM's Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema while inaugurating three-day Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo at a local marquee on Canal Road on Saturday.

Director Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo Zahra Faisal, Manager Operations Muhammad Ikram, Hammad bin Nasir and representatives of business community were also present.

The minister said that Pakistan's wood industry was well developed and it captured 95% of the country's total market for furniture.

He said that the country had more than 700 units of wooden furniture in Chiniot which alone meets 80% of furniture demand in the country while Gujarat is producing world-class furniture. Similarly Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi are also important centers of furniture industry.

Director of Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo Zahra Faisal said that furniture industry in Pakistan had great potential as it could be both a labour intensive and capital-intensive sector. Skilled craftsmen can create unique pieces while large scale factories can produce many identical units in both cases adding to the employment.

She demanded that the government must provide subsidies for growth of furniture sector, especially in the preliminary stages besides removing hurdles in the promotion of furniture sector in Pakistan.